US LNG prices ease on profit-taking after hitting over two-month high

US natural gas futures fell on Thursday as traders booked profits, after prices hit a more than two-month high following a government report showing a smaller-than-expected storage build.

Front-month gas futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 3.4 cents, or about one per cent, to settle at $3.442 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract hit its highest level since July 18 earlier in the session.