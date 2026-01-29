US LNG plants imported cargoes during winter storm as natural gas prices hit records

Several liquefied natural gas companies took the unusual step of importing natural gas into the US over the past week in an apparent move to capture record prices that occurred as a brutal winter storm brought bitter cold to much of the country, according to analysts and ship tracking data from financial firm LSEG.

BP and Shell, which together own 90 per cent of Trinidad and Tobago's flagship Atlantic LNG plant, brought gas from Trinidad to US plants amid the freeze, LSEG data showed.

Spot gas prices soared in several regions across the country to all-time highs as demand for the fuel rose to near-record levels and homes and businesses cranked up their heaters while output dropped to a two-year low as oil and gas wells froze. Gas futures, meanwhile, surged 124 per cent on Tuesday to a three-year high.