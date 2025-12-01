US LNG output surges to all-time monthly high in November

US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports hit an all-time monthly high in November for the second straight month, driven by cooler weather and robust output from the country’s two largest producers, preliminary data from financial firm LSEG showed on Monday.

The US, the world’s top LNG exporter, shipped 10.9 million metric tons last month, up from 10.1 mmt in October despite having one fewer day in the month, according to LSEG data.

Cheniere Energy, the largest US LNG exporter, boosted shipments to 4.6 mmt from its two Texas plants, compared with 4.1 mmt in October. Venture Global LNG, the second-largest exporter, held steady at three mmt in November, LSEG ship-tracking data showed.