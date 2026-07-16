US LNG makes a quiet comeback in China, but it might not stay there

A vessel carrying US liquefied natural gas has sailed directly from the US to China for the first time since trade tensions between Washington and Beijing effectively halted direct shipments, vessel-tracking data showed.

However, analysts say it may never enter China as the terminal's bonded storage facilities allow re-exports without import duties.

Carrying a cargo loaded in early June from US energy firm Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines export plant in Louisiana, the Al Fat'h LNG tanker arrived at the PipeChina Yangpu terminal in China's southern island province of Hainan on Wednesday into Thursday, according to vessel-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa.