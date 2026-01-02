US LNG exports hit record highs as new capacity comes online

The US in 2025 became the first country to export more than 100 million metric tons (mmt) of liquefied natural gas in a single year. This was powered by the startup of production from new plants, preliminary data from LSEG showed.

The world's largest LNG exporter sold 111 mmt of the fuel. This was almost 20 mmt more than its nearest rival Qatar and nearly 23 mmt more than it did last year, LSEG data showed.