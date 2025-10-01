US LNG exports hit back-to-back monthly highs

US LNG exports hit a record in September at 9.4 million tonnes, beating their previous record of 9.3 million tonnes in August, according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG.

The increase was fueled by strong sales to Europe and Asia, and came despite unplanned shutdowns at the country's largest facility, Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass plant in Texas, and a planned outage at Berkshire Hathaway's Cove Point plant, according to LSEG data.