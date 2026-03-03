US LNG exports climb, offering buffer to potential Qatar disruption

US exports of liquefied natural gas rose more than 17 per cent last month from a year earlier as Venture Global's Plaquemines plant in Louisiana ramped up production and Cheniere brought on more units at its Corpus Christi facility, preliminary data from financial firm LSEG showed.

The US is the world's largest LNG exporter, and there are already signs of even higher output to come in March, positioning it well to fill supply gaps at a time when LNG exports from Qatar have been disrupted due to the Iran war.

In February, the US exported 9.94 million tonnes of the gas, up from 8.2 million tonnes for the same period in 2025, the preliminary data showed. However, exports fell from 11.3 million tonnes in January and were down from December's record of 11.5 million tonnes on account of the shorter calendar month.

Plaquemines accounted for two million tonnes of the flows, up from 600,000 tonnes last year, while Corpus Christi exports rose from 1.3 million tonnes in the same month last year to 1.8 million tonnes.