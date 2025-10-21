US gas prices strengthen on cooler weather, higher LNG exports

US natural gas futures hit a two-week high on Tuesday, underpinned by sharply colder one to two-week forecasts that are lifting heating demand expectations, a month-to-date dip in output, and strong LNG feedgas demand.

Front-month gas futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.7 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $3.44 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as of 10:09 ET, its highest level since October 8.

Prices rose as much as 13 per cent in the previous session.