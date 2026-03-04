US, Australia can do little to replace lost Qatari LNG cargoes in short term

Companies in the United States and Australia, two of the top global liquefied natural gas producers, have little spare capacity to offset lost supply after Qatar halted production and declared force majeure on shipments due to the conflict in the Middle East, according to Reuters calculations and industry analysts.

Qatar supplies around 20 per cent of the world's LNG but stopped production this week because it is unable to send tankers full of the gas through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said it would fire on any vessel that attempts to sail through the strait, and a vessel was damaged by a projectile on Wednesday as it sailed toward the shipping chokepoint at the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

The US is the world’s largest LNG producer, but its plants are running near full tilt and most cargoes are locked into long-term contracts. New US production that could come online soon is unlikely to exceed two billion cubic feet per day, far short of the 10 bcfd gap left by Qatar - equal to about 80 million tons per year.

“There is no massive capacity on the sidelines,” said Alex Munton, Director of Global Gas and LNG at research firm Rapidan Energy Group.

The Dutch TTF benchmark fell to $16.72 per mmBtu after hitting a three-year-high near $19 per mmBtu on Tuesday.