UN "intervention" approved in court challenge to Woodside gas licence

A UN special rapporteur can make submissions in a case challenging the government's decision to extend the licence for Woodside Energy's North West Shelf LNG facility for 40 years, Australia's Federal Court ruled on Tuesday.

The Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) has brought the case against Environment Minister Murray Watt's September approval on the grounds that the impact on climate was excluded from his environmental assessment.

Astrid Puentes Riano, the UN's special rapporteur on the "human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment", applied to advise in November. Her advice will be informed by the International Court of Justice's July 2025 opinion that nations which do not take climate protection action could be in breach of international law.

She will act independently and offer advice as an amicus curie or "friend of the court."