U-Ming Marine formally names first LNG carrier

Taiwan-based U-Ming Marine Transport held a naming ceremony on May 19 at Samsung Heavy Industries' Geoje Shipyard in South Korea for its first liquefied natural gas carrier, .
The 174,000-cubic-metre vessel features energy-saving technology alongside a dual-fuel propulsion engine.
It has an approximate length of 290 metres, a beam of 45.8 metres, and a propulsion system supplied by MAN. The ship is capable of travelling at a speed of 19.5 knots (36.1 kilometres per hour).
Samsung Heavy Industries expects to deliver the Diamond Gas Jade in August 2026.
U-Ming stated that establishing a new joint venture for liquefied natural gas transport is a key step in its diversified business strategy. The company said it continues to expand its fleet and recently approved the construction of eight new vessels.
In the second quarter of 2026, management commissioned the construction of four 210,000 DWT Capesize and four 64,000 DWT Ultramax bulk carriers. U-Ming's fleet currently comprises 84 vessels, including owned ships, joint ventures, and vessels under construction, totaling nearly 10 million DWT of capacity.