U-Ming Marine formally names first LNG carrier

Taiwan-based U-Ming Marine Transport held a naming ceremony on May 19 at Samsung Heavy Industries' Geoje Shipyard in South Korea for its first liquefied natural gas carrier, .

The 174,000-cubic-metre vessel features energy-saving technology alongside a dual-fuel propulsion engine.

It has an approximate length of 290 metres, a beam of 45.8 metres, and a propulsion system supplied by MAN. The ship is capable of travelling at a speed of 19.5 knots (36.1 kilometres per hour).