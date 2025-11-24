Two more Arctic LNG 2 shipments delivered to China despite sanctions

China has received two more cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, LSEG and Kpler data showed, taking to 16 the total number of shipments, despite US and EU sanctions imposed on the project over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
The Voskhod tanker delivered a cargo from Arctic LNG 2 to the Beihai LNG Terminal in China’s southwestern region of Guangxi on November 20, the data showed.
Shipping database Equasis lists its registered owner as LNG Beta Shipping, and its ship or commercial manager as Igarka, both with registered addresses in Moscow.
The Arctic Pioneer tanker delivered a cargo to the Beihai terminal on November 22, after picking up the LNG from the Koryak floating storage unit in eastern Russia’s region of Kamchatka, between November 8 and 10, Kpler and LSEG data showed.
The storage unit is only used for handling LNG from Arctic LNG 2, according to Kpler data.
Shipping database Equasis lists its registered owner as Zara Shipholding Co, and its ship or commercial manager as SMP Techmanagement, with registered addresses in St Petersburg.
PipeChina, operator of the Beihai LNG Terminal, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
