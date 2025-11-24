Two more Arctic LNG 2 shipments delivered to China despite sanctions

China has received two more cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, LSEG and Kpler data showed, taking to 16 the total number of shipments, despite US and EU sanctions imposed on the project over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The Voskhod tanker delivered a cargo from Arctic LNG 2 to the Beihai LNG Terminal in China’s southwestern region of Guangxi on November 20, the data showed.