Two Cyprus offshore gas fields declared marketable in new deal

Energy conglomerates ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy signed a deal with Cyprus on Tuesday declaring prospects in two offshore gas fields marketable, a milestone in efforts by the east Mediterranean island to develop offshore gas reserves.

The Declaration of Marketability signed in Nicosia advances a project central to the region's ambitions to supply more gas to Europe.

ExxonMobil has reported discoveries in two offshore blocks in fields known as Glaucus and Pegasus.