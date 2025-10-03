Turkey in talks with Morocco to rent out FSRU

Turkey is in talks with Morocco on renting out a regasification ship, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.
Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Bayraktar said Turkey had recently started using its floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) ships for export purposes, referring to a May accord with Egypt to time charter its FSRU ships.
"There is something especially with Egypt now. We are also discussing such a project with Morocco because the summer months are also a period when their gas needs increase, and for us, the summertime is when we consume 30 per cent of our gas," he said.
Bayraktar did not provide further details on the discussions or the existing time charter with Egypt.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)