Turkey extends Russia gas contracts by a year, with an eye on US investment

Turkey finalised a one-year extension of its two expiring gas import contracts with Russia that total 22 bcm, and is considering investing in US gas production as it moves to diversify energy sources, Turkey's energy minister said.

Turkey has been steadily cutting the share of Russian supplies in its gas mix, which has now dropped below 40 per cent. The two contracts with Gazprom are due to expire at year end.

Ankara has separately signed a series of deals to purchase long-duration liquefied natural gas, a big part of it from the United States, taking advantage of expected global LNG abundance over the next few years.