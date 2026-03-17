TotalEnergies starts production at offshore gas field in Angola

TotalEnergies has commenced production at the Quiluma field offshore Angola, which marks the first development of a non-associated gas field in the nation.
The company holds an 11.8 per cent stake in the venture alongside operator Azule Energy with 37.4 per cent, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company with 31 per cent, and Sonangol E&P with 19.8 per cent.
Supply from the offshore site is designated for the Angola LNG plant to support continued exports to international markets in Europe and Asia.
When operating at plateau, the partnership anticipates the field will produce approximately 330 million cubic feet (9.3 million cubic metres) of gas per day. This output is equivalent to approximately two million tonnes of LNG per year.
Senior Vice-President Africa, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster, highlighted that the development improves the long-term export capabilities of the country.
“By ensuring a sustainable long term gas supply for the Angola LNG plant, the project strengthens Angola’s ability to supply LNG to international markets in the long run, including Europe and Asia,” he noted.