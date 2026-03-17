TotalEnergies starts production at offshore gas field in Angola

TotalEnergies has commenced production at the Quiluma field offshore Angola, which marks the first development of a non-associated gas field in the nation.

The company holds an 11.8 per cent stake in the venture alongside operator Azule Energy with 37.4 per cent, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company with 31 per cent, and Sonangol E&P with 19.8 per cent.

Supply from the offshore site is designated for the Angola LNG plant to support continued exports to international markets in Europe and Asia.