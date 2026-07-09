TotalEnergies sends first LNG shipment from Mexico facility to Asia

French oil major TotalEnergies has shipped the first liquefied natural gas cargo from the Energia Costa Azul plant in Mexico destined for Asia, it said on Thursday, though full commercial operation has not yet been reached.

The 3.25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) export facility is operated by Sempra, though Total holds a 16.6 per cent stake and will offtake 1.7 mtpa of LNG for 20 years once commercial operations begin in the fall. During the initial ramp-up phase, Total will be the sole offtaker of cargoes.

Global energy markets have been squeezed by the months-long halt in oil and liquefied natural gas tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, with smaller Asian countries hit hard due to a relative lack of domestic LNG storage.