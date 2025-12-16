TotalEnergies sells stake in Malaysian offshore block to Thailand's PTTEP

TotalEnergies has closed an agreement to divest an indirect interest of 9.998 per cent in Block SK408 in Malaysia to Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP).
Following the transaction, TotalEnergies will retain a 30.002 per cent interest in the block.
The partnership is described as a new milestone for the French energy major in Malaysia, following the acquisition of SapuraOMV in December 2024 and the purchase of interests in multiple blocks from Petronas Carigali in June 2025.
Block SK408 is a major gas development operated by the company.
Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, said, “With this transaction, TotalEnergies ensures efficient management of its portfolio in Malaysia, while strengthening ties with PTTEP, a long-standing partner of our company. Together with PTTEP, we look forward to further contributing to the development of Malaysia’s energy resources.”
TotalEnergies noted that it is currently the third-largest gas operator in the country. It holds operated interests in Block SK408 and a 30 per cent interest in Block SK310, alongside interests in 16 other blocks offshore Sarawak and Sabah.