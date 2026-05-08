Tokyo Gas and Shizuoka Gas sign LNG supply contract starting 2027

Tokyo Gas and Shizuoka Gas said on Friday that they have signed a mid- to long-term contract under which Tokyo Gas will supply five liquefied natural gas cargoes annually to the smaller firm, starting in 2027.

The deal will make Tokyo Gas one of Shizuoka Gas' main suppliers, the companies said in a statement.

The deal is aimed at diversifying LNG procurement channels through expanded domestic trading, thereby strengthening Japan's energy security amid heightened geopolitical tensions and volatile energy markets.

Tokyo Gas intends to boost procurement flexibility by expanding its operations and diversifying its supply chains to secure a stable supply.