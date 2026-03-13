Ticking timebomb: Italy weighs options as damaged Russian LNG tanker drifts in the Mediterranean

Italian authorities are weighing how to deal with a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker left adrift in the Mediterranean after what Moscow described as a Ukrainian drone attack, sources said on Friday.

Russia's transport ministry said the Arctic Metagaz, carrying LNG from the Arctic port of Murmansk, was attacked last week by Ukrainian naval drones launched from the Libyan coast. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

Libya's maritime rescue agency initially said the tanker had sunk, but the vessel has remained afloat and is now drifting between Italy and Malta, around 30 nautical miles off the small Italian island of Linosa, the Italian Navy said.

"The situation is under control. The ship is in international waters and the navy, a tugboat and an environmental response vessel are escorting it," said Filippo Mannino, Mayor of Lampedusa, which includes Linosa.