Texas LNG project fully subscribed following binding agreement with RWE

Texas LNG Brownsville, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, has signed a definitive 20-year sales and purchase agreement with RWE Supply and Trading. The agreement covers the supply of one million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which equates to approximately 13 cargoes and 1.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually.

With the completion of this agreement, Glenfarne has converted all previously announced heads of agreements for the project into fully binding long-term definitive offtake agreements. The company is now focusing on the financing process as it advances toward a final investment decision in early 2026.