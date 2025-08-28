Tanker with sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG 2 cargo berths in China

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant has moored at an import terminal in southern China on Thursday, after loading at a Russian storage facility in June, Kpler and LSEG ship-tracking data showed.

If the tanker discharges the LNG at the terminal, this would be the first cargo from the Arctic LNG 2 project to be received. The project is targeted by Western sanctions over Russia's war with Ukraine.

The LNG tanker Arctic Mulan was idling off the coast of Egypt from February to April before travelling through the Suez Canal, Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in early May, according to LSEG and Kpler data.