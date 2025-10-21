Tanker loads Arctic LNG 2 cargo as China receives tenth shipment despite sanctions

A liquefied natural gas tanker has left Russia's Arctic LNG 2 after loading a cargo there, according to data compiled by LSEG and analytics firm Kpler, as the project continues output despite Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Christophe De Margerie tanker arrived at Arctic LNG 2 on October 17 and departed loaded on October 20, according to Kpler data. Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker's registered owner as Zelitiko Shipping, and its ship or commercial manager as Gas Carriers SCF Management, both with registered addresses in Dubai.