Taiwan expands US natural gas imports with new supply deals

Taiwan's government said on Tuesday that its natural gas imports from the United States will increase from June as it has signed new supply contracts, adding that it was working to address the disruption caused by the war in the Middle East.

Taiwan's cabinet, in a statement following a meeting about how to deal with the impact of the war on energy and prices more broadly, said the economy ministry was tracking international crude oil conditions and inventory levels on a daily basis.

The ministry is also monitoring shipping schedules for incoming cargoes, in order to maintain a, "full grasp of international crude oil and natural gas supply conditions".