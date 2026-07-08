Supply deal revives delayed $3b Nigeria FLNG project

Nigeria's UTM Offshore said on Tuesday it had secured a 15-year gas supply agreement, removing a major obstacle to a final investment decision on its $3 billion floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project, now expected in the fourth quarter after delays.

Under the agreement, a joint venture between Nigeria's state-owned NNPC and independent Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria will supply 200 million standard cubic feet (5.7 million cubic metres) of gas per day to the UTM FLNG project, designed to produce 1.8 million tonnes of LNG per year from gas sourced from the Yoho field.

"The execution of this agreement establishes the long-term feed gas framework needed to advance project financing, construction and operations," UTM Offshore Chief Executive Julius Rone said at the signing ceremony in Abuja.