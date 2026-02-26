Subsea faults hit Norway gasfield as Shell works to restore output

Shell is currently troubleshooting parts of the subsea system at its offshore Ormen Lange gas field in the Norwegian Sea, where output has been curtailed since February 16, the company said on Thursday.

Shell Norway has mobilised a vessel with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which has arrived at the site to inspect the affected underwater parts, a spokesperson for the field operator said.

Ormen Lange is located 120 kilometres off the Norwegian coast and its subsea installations sit at a depth of 800-1,100 metres.