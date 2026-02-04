Strong margins, higher gas sales drive OMV Petrom’s Q4 profit jump

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom reported a 41 per cent jump in fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, driven by stronger refining margins, higher gas and power margins and increased gas sales volumes.

The Bucharest-listed group posted operating profit adjusted for clean current cost of supply at RON1.35 billion ($313.6 million), up from RON955 million a year earlier.

The clean operating result, which is based on the current cost of supply, excludes one-off items and short-term gains and losses from energy inventory holdings.

Gas and power clean operating profit jumped to RON344 million from a RON76 million loss, boosted by a 10 per cent rise in gas sales to 14.0 TWh - the highest for the fourth quarter since 2019 - and higher output at the Brazi power plant.

Refining margins more than doubled to $16.80 a barrel, helped by strength in gasoline and diesel.