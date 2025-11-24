Strike at Woodside LNG looms as tribunal approves union vote

Australia’s Fair Work Commission approved on Monday a union request to hold a ballot for workers to vote on striking at Woodside Energy’s Pluto LNG 2 project in a battle over pay at the facility. The commission ordered the ballot be held no later than December 4.

If successful a strike could be held before the end of the year, slowing work at the facility where the company hopes to ship its first liquefied natural gas cargo in the second half of 2026.