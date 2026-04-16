Strike action at Inpex Australia LNG plant hinges on employee vote

Workers at Inpex’s Ichthys liquefied natural gas plant, one of Australia's largest, will finish voting on Friday on a new employment agreement which, if rejected, could lead to strike action.

The vote by workers at the 9.3 million tonnes LNG plant and its associated facilities comes as the Iran war has taken significant volumes of LNG out of the market and another plant in Australia, the world's number two LNG exporter, operates below capacity due to cyclone damage.

Members of the Offshore Alliance, a grouping of unions, have expressed displeasure with the company's offer, arguing that pay conditions do not keep up with the consumer price index and are below industry standards.