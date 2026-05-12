Strait of Hormuz disruptions pull down ADNOC Gas profit in Q1 2026

ADNOC Gas posted a net profit of $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2026, an eight per cent decline compared to the previous quarter. The company stated that these results were achieved while it managed logistics and domestic demand amidst regional export constraints caused by the disruption of ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The company ended the period with $4.2 billion in cash on its balance sheet and generated $572 million in free cash flow. A target for profit growth of over 40 per cent between 2023 and 2029 remains unchanged.

Domestic demand continues to be supported by a $5 billion supply contract with TA’ZIZ and a $55 billion investment by ADNOC in local manufacturing, the company remarked.