Stena Bulk partners with Seasystems for jettyless LNG technology

Stena Bulk will retain full ownership of the patented technologies, which it said are designed to enable LNG storage and transfer without the need for traditional jetties or other costly fixed infrastructure.

The company stated that the jettyless systems deliver flexible, safe, and cost-efficient LNG import and export solutions, even in harsh operating environments, by requiring only a suitable near-shore or offshore location with sufficient water depth.

Göran Hermansson, General Manager LNG WW at Stena Bulk, said, “This agreement represents a key step in Stena Bulk’s strategy to bring our LNG technologies to market at scale. Partnering with Seasystems enhances our ability to deliver these innovations globally.”