Stabilis Solutions Q3 revenue up as it advances Galveston LNG hub

American LNG supplier Stabilis Solutions has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting revenue of $20.3 million. This represents a 15.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million, up slightly from $1 million in the third quarter of 2024, while adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 million year-on-year to $2.9 million.
Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & CEO, stated that the company demonstrated "strong operational execution", capitalising on demand for its integrated last-mile LNG solutions.
The revenue increase was attributed to higher throughput volumes in key markets. Revenue from the marine end market increased 31.5 per cent year-on-year, aerospace revenue rose 88.3 per cent, and power generation revenue grew 31.4 per cent.
The company also provided an update on its strategic expansion in Galveston, Texas, which includes its largest planned LNG liquefaction capacity expansion to date.
In conjunction with this, Stabilis secured a 10-year marine bunkering agreement with a “global” marine operator to supply LNG at the Port of Galveston. Detailed engineering has commenced for the facility and a related Jones Act-compliant LNG bunkering vessel. Stabilis expects to finalise project financing in early 2026, with a final investment decision and the start of construction to follow shortly thereafter.