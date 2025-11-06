Stabilis Solutions Q3 revenue up as it advances Galveston LNG hub

American LNG supplier Stabilis Solutions has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting revenue of $20.3 million. This represents a 15.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million, up slightly from $1 million in the third quarter of 2024, while adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 million year-on-year to $2.9 million.