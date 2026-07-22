Spain's Enagas agrees to €31m purchase of Saggas LNG plant stake

Spanish gas grid operator Enagas has agreed to buy Osaka Gas' 20 per cent stake in eastern Spain's Saggas regasification plant, it said on Wednesday, while reporting first-half earnings it said kept it on track to meet 2026 forecasts.

The company said it would pay €31 million ($35 million) for the stake in the plant in Sagunto in the Valencia region, which has a liquefied natural gas storage capacity of 600,000 cubic metres and regasification capacity of one million normal cubic metres per hour.

That is equivalent to 18 per cent and 15 per cent of Spain's total, respectively.

The deal would raise Enagas' stake in Saggas to 92.5 per cent, with Oman Oil Holdings Spain retaining 7.5 per cent. Closing is expected before end-2026.