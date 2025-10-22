South Korean yard gets regulatory sandbox approval for LCO2 carriers

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo has received approval of a regulatory sandbox application by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The company said it is taking advantage of this approval to enhance its competitiveness in winning orders for liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carriers.

The agenda item, "filling liquefied carbon dioxide into ships using tank lorries," passed the ministry's industrial convergence regulation special case review committee and will take effect from November 5.