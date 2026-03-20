South Korea downplays LNG supply risk after Qatar plant damage

South Korean authorities said on Friday that Iranian attacks on Qatar's energy facilities raise uncertainty, but downplayed concerns about disruption to its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, citing the availability of alternative sources.

State-owned QatarEnergy said it will have to declare force majeure on long-term contracts for up to five years for LNG supplies bound for Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China after the Iranian attacks knocked out 17 per cent of LNG export capacity.

South Korea is the world's number three LNG importer after China and Japan, using gas for power generation, manufacturing and heating. Last year, it imported 47.77 million tonnes of the fuel, of which 7.16 million tonnes was from Qatar, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

Qatar is South Korea's third-biggest source of LNG after Australia and Malaysia.