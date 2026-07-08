South Korea and China shipyard concentration could slow LNG expansion

The biggest expansion of global LNG supply on record, led by the United States and Qatar, could be slowed as most of the ships needed to transport the fuel are being built in South Korea and China, a Wood Mackenzie report said on Wednesday.

"The LNG industry talks constantly about energy security, diversification and resilience," Ikram Elloumi, director of research at Wood Mackenzie, said in the report. "

Yet one of its most critical dependencies – the ability to physically move gas – rests on a supply chain it does not control and cannot quickly replicate."