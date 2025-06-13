South Africa's $5.8b Hive project aims to lead low-cost ammonia output

A $5.8 billion project on South Africa's east coast seeks to use the country's infrastructure and cheap renewable power to make some of the world's cheapest "green ammonia" for clients in Europe and Asia, an executive said.

South Africa is vying with other African nations, including Egypt, Morocco and Namibia, to meet rising demand in the European Union and Asia for hydrogen and ammonia described as "green" because they are produced from renewable energy.

Ammonia is used in making fertiliser and by the chemical industry and it is also the means to deliver hydrogen, which is sought after to reduce carbon emissions but is very difficult to ship or pipe.