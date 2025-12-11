Snam buys into Livorno LNG terminal as it tightens grip on imports

Italy’s Snam will buy a 48.2 per cent stake in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal offshore the Tuscan city of Livorno, tightening its grip on key infrastructure to import the fuel, the gas transport operator said on Thursday.

LNG flows to Italy reached 18.7 billion cubic metres between January and November, meeting approximately one third of domestic gas demand, Snam said, adding the fuel has become an important tool to diversify energy supplies.