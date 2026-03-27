Slovakia eyes Romanian offshore gas to end Russian energy reliance

Slovakia is interested in receiving gas from Romania's Neptun Deep offshore project, with its supplies of Russian deliveries set to end next year, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

"We expressed interest and said that if Romania intends to export this gas outside its own territory - that is, not use it only for its own consumption - Slovakia offers to use existing infrastructure and we will be interested in this gas on a commercial basis," Fico said in a televised briefing with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan in Bucharest.

Hungary and Germany also are among the countries interested in gas from the Black Sea project, a Romanian official said last month, although it is hoped that the Romanian economy would use up as much of it as possible.

Neptun Deep is one of the European Union's most significant gas deposits, with an estimated 100 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas.