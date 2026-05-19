Six months at sea: Russian LNG cargo finally arrives in China

A gas carrier has delivered a liquefied natural gas cargo from Russia to China after almost half a year at sea, LSEG ship-tracking data showed, with Russia facing challenges to sell LNG due to Western sanctions over Ukraine.

According to the data, gas carrier Perle docked at China's Beihai LNG terminal on Tuesday. It took the cargo from Russia's LNG Portovaya, which is under US sanctions, on December 8.

Depending on the route, it usually takes up to 45 days to deliver an LNG cargo from Russia to Asia.