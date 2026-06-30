Shell predicts global LNG trade stagnation this year, a surge by 2050

Shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran war could keep global liquefied natural gas trade flat this year if flows return to normal in the next three months, Shell said on Tuesday, though it expects growth to resume in 2027 and demand to rise sharply by 2050.

The severe disruption to tanker traffic through the crucial waterway has shut in around one-fifth of global monthly LNG supply since the conflict began. Energy major Shell had expected LNG trade, which reached 422 million tonnes in 2025, to increase in 2026.

Shell, however, expects global LNG demand to still rise by around 65 per cent by 2050, driven largely by Asia as countries seek lower-emission alternatives to coal and data centres boost power demand, according to the company's annual LNG outlook.