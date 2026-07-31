Shell pivots to LNG core with $720m sale of Cyprus unit to Hungary's MOL

Shell said on Friday it had agreed to sell its BG Cyprus unit to Hungarian oil and gas firm MOL Group for up to $720 million, as the British oil major sharpens its focus on LNG operations.

BG Cyprus' 35 per cent non-operated interest in a Cyprus offshore block, home to the Aphrodite gas field in the eastern Mediterranean, will be controlled by MOL upon the expected 2027 completion of the deal.

"Our decision to exit is driven by disciplined capital allocation and portfolio choices, as we focus on opportunities that strengthen our integrated LNG value chain," Shell’s Integrated Gas President Cederic Cremers said in a statement.