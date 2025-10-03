Shell-led LNG Canada prepares to start Train 2

LNG Canada is the first major LNG export facility in Canada, and the first on the west coast of North America that provides direct access to Asia, the world's largest LNG market. The facility took almost seven years to be built and has been operating at less than half its stated capacity, the people said.

"We have had to swap out the supercore, and while string 2 is running, string 1 is down," one of the two people told Reuters.

When asked about the technical issues, the company spokesperson pointed to ongoing export activity at the terminal and said flaring that started on September 11 had ended.