Shell eyes 2027 kickoff for drilling at Venezuela offshore gas field

Shell has begun tendering for drilling services for its Dragon offshore gas project in eastern Venezuela, part of a plan to drill four wells there beginning in the second quarter of 2027, according to two people familiar with the process.

The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of September, the people say. However, it will not take effect unless a positive final investment decision is made for the 4.2 trillion-cubic-foot development. But the requirement is a sign that the company is taking concrete steps to advance the long-delayed development after years of sanctions-related uncertainty.

Progress at Dragon has repeatedly been interrupted by shifts in US policy towards Venezuela. The Trump administration earlier revoked licences granted under former President Joe Biden that had allowed Shell and NGC to move forward with Dragon and other cross-border gas developments.