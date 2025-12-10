Senegal looks to nationalise US-operated Yakaar-Teranga gas project

Senegal plans to nationalise the Yakaar-Teranga gas project, operated by Kosmos Energy and estimated to be one of the world’s largest discoveries in recent years, with a view to meeting domestic gas needs, the country’s energy minister said.

Kosmos Energy, which has a 90 per cent stake, became the operator of the Yakaar-Teranga gas field in 2023 after BP decided to exit. Kosmos did not immediately respond to a request for comment out of US business hours.