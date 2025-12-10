Senegal looks to nationalise US-operated Yakaar-Teranga gas project

Senegal plans to nationalise the Yakaar-Teranga gas project, operated by Kosmos Energy and estimated to be one of the world’s largest discoveries in recent years, with a view to meeting domestic gas needs, the country’s energy minister said.
Kosmos Energy, which has a 90 per cent stake, became the operator of the Yakaar-Teranga gas field in 2023 after BP decided to exit. Kosmos did not immediately respond to a request for comment out of US business hours.
State-controlled company Petrosen holds the remaining 10 per cent in the field, which is estimated to hold around 25 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas, even more than the Leviathan field offshore Israel, which has around 22 tcf of recoverable gas.
"It's a project we have operators for, and we want to nationalise it and give Petrosen, which has the expertise, the opportunity to develop this project to meet domestic gas needs...without ruling out the possibility of exporting," Energy Minister Birame Souleye Diop said at a conference in the town of Diamniadio on Tuesday.
Petrosen, which holds a 10 per cent stake in the project, said last year it expected a final investment decision in 2025. So far no decision has been made public.
Kosmos and Petrosen, as well as BP, are also shareholders in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas project offshore Senegal and Mauritania, which is estimated to hold 15 trillion cubic feet of potentially recoverable gas and which loaded its first cargo in April.
