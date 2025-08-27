Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year Port Arthur LNG deal

Sempra Infrastructure and ConocoPhillips have signed a definitive 20-year sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for four million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake from the planned Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project in Texas.

The agreement extends the strategic alliance between the two companies, which began with the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project. For Phase 1, which is currently under construction, ConocoPhillips holds a 30 per cent equity stake and has a 20-year offtake agreement for five mtpa. The first phase is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2027 and 2028.