Santos sees output boost as Darwin LNG resumes and Pikka project advances

Australian oil and gas producer Santos on Thursday said it expected higher production this year, as the first cargo from the restarted Darwin LNG (DLNG) plant was being loaded for delivery and its Pikka oil project in Alaska was nearing completion.

Santos had planned for its first DLNG cargo from the Barossa field to depart at the end of 2025, but later said repairs to piping systems had slowed progress.

Barossa gas and the start-up of oil production from Pikka are expected to boost production by up to 30 per cent in 2026.

On Thursday, Santos confirmed the first cargo was being loaded onto an LNG tanker called the Kool Blizzard and was headed for Sakai in Japan.

Santos shares rose 5.12 per cent, or 31 cents, to A$6.37 at 0313 GMT, while the broader SP/ASX 200 benchmark index advanced 0.63 per cent.

Citi analyst Tom Wallington wrote in a note that the loading could, "allay investor concerns that more material issues emerged during commissioning."