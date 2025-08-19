Santos-ADNOC takeover deal unlikely by August 22 deadline

Australian energy company Santos has announced that it does not expect to enter into a binding takeover agreement with a consortium led by a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) by the August 22 exclusivity deadline. Discussions between the two parties remain ongoing.

The consortium, which also includes Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company and Carlyle, has substantially completed its due diligence and has not found anything that would cause it to withdraw its non-binding proposal of A$8.89 ($5.74) per share.

However, it has informed Santos that even if the terms of a binding agreement were settled, it would still not be in a position to sign, as it is yet to obtain requisite final internal approvals. The consortium has indicated these approvals could take four weeks or longer to secure.