Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 maintains exports with 14th shipment in 2025

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project has loaded another shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG), taking its total dispatched so far this year to 14, as production continues despite Western sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
The Buran tanker collected the cargo between November 18 and November 19, according to data from analytics firms LSEG and Kpler.
Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker’s registered owner as LNG Alpha Shipping and its ship or commercial manager as Angara, both with registered addresses in Moscow.
Arctic LNG 2, initially planned to be one of Russia’s largest LNG plants with an eventual output of 19.8 million tonnes per year, continues operations despite US sanctions. So far this year, it has delivered 14 cargoes to China’s Beihai terminal in the southern Guangxi region.
Reuters was unable to obtain contact information for the registered owner or the ship or commercial manager of each tanker at the time of loading at Arctic LNG 2.
