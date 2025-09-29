Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 exports continue as two tankers sail for Asia

Two liquefied natural gas tankers carrying cargoes from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project are sailing east towards Asia after picking up fuel from the sanctioned project in the past week, according to ship tracking data from Kpler and LSEG.

The Christophe De Margerie and Voskhod LNG tankers are travelling north of Russia towards Asia via the Northern Sea Route. They had previously berthed at Arctic LNG 2 on September 23 and 26 respectively, according to the data.